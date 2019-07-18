Stone Co. community remembers a hero, recalls events leading to shooting

STONE COUNTY, Ark.- Shockwaves are being felt in Stone County Thursday night as the community remembers a hero.

People who live near a small community called Flag say the home where the shooting happened in a property where people argue a lot.

Neighbors say they heard several gunshots earlier Thursday, then started to hear a deputy was shot during the domestic disturbance.

This is very rural Arkansas.

To put this into perspective, some people did not have electricity until 2001.

Judy Hill lives next door and says this all hits too close to home.

“We just live out here away from everybody in our own little community,” says Hill. “Everybody knows everybody. It’s pretty tight community. This is really going to be a hard thing, hard thing to deal with.”

Hill, who has a son that is a correction officer and a daughter who’s a parole and probation officer says she immediately thought of her kids Thursday morning when she heard a deputy was shot and killed.