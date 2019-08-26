Storms Likely Tonight

Little Rock, Ark. — It will be hot and humid today, but a complex of storms will enter the state tonight ahead of a cold front. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has Central Arkansas under a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe storms and a Slight Risk (15%) for parts of Northwest Arkansas. An Enhanced Risk (30%) is in place for far Northwest Arkansas including Benton County.

Damaging winds will be the primary concern as storms push into the state, but large hail can’t be ruled out across parts of Northwest Arkansas. Tornado threat will be greatest in the Enhanced Risk area and through parts of Missouri.





Storms will enter the state around 10 pm and push southeastward overnight. Storms will be in the Little Rock area between 1 am – 3 am. These storms will weaken as they push into the state with lingering showers and storms expected early tomorrow morning.

Keep your weather radio on and have it ready to go overnight to alert you if storms turn severe. Stay tuned to FOX16 News and fox16.com for more updates.