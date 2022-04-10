LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Travelers are opening their season at home Monday against the Springfield Cardinals at 6:05 PM at Dickey–Stephens Park and all eyes are on the skies.

Unfortunately for Travs fans, the forecast doesn’t call for sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

The Arkansas Storm team says Monday is the start of a three-day stretch where severe thunderstorms are possible.

Storm Team meteorologists are forecasting two rounds of storms Monday. The first round will move through Northern Arkansas in the morning and is not expected to be severe. The second round is forecast to move through in the evening and will likely feature severe and damaging thunderstorms.

The Arkansas Storm Team says the second round of potentially severe storms will likely impact the game.

