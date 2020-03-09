Student Market project looking for donations to help feed students during extended school breaks

CONWAY, Ark. — A volunteer based organization CAPCA is in need of donations for it’s project known as the Student Market.

The goal of the market is to feed students during extended breaks from school like summer and spring break.

Melissa Allen who is the Community Programs Director for CAPCA said the idea was inspired by the “Certain Little Free Pantry” at Conway High school. That pantry feeds kids in need during school hours, but Allen said she questioned about what kids do during long breaks. She works with school districts in Faulkner county to identify kids that need extra food and allows them to shop for free.

The pantry is donation funded with the help of any grant funding Allen can get her hands on.

This year she is anticipating more than 200 students to come get food but right now shelves are slim, and she is asking for the communities help.

If you are interested in helping out Allen can be reached at 501-269-9351 or via email Melissa.allen@capcainc.org.

See the pantry and learn more about it on KARK news at 6.