Students across Arkansas compete in the inaugural Arkansas High School Hackathon at UCA

CONWAY, Ark.- On Friday, students across the state are competing at UCA in the inaugural Arkansas High School Hackathon.

There’s been a huge push for high schoolers to learn more about coding and programming.

Conductor and Arkansas Coding Academy are hosting the first Hackathon.

Eight teams comprised of over 45 students will compete in written and code-based exercises in order to win the Hackathon.

The goal of the program is to promote coding education and inspire innovation and collaboration among the teachers and students in coding programs across Central Arkansas.

