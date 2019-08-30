Study to look at future use of Albert Pike after fatal flood

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is conducting an environmental analysis to help determine the future use of an Arkansas recreational area where 20 campers were killed in a flash flood in 2010.

The Forest Service on Thursday said its analysis of the Albert Pike Recreation Area will begin in late autumn.

Two of the four loops at the recreation area have been closed and overnight camping has not been allowed there since the fatal flash flood in June 2010.

The analysis will consider the environment of the site, public health and safety issues and potential liability risks.

The Forest Service says the process will also assess the potential use of emergency warning systems and consider comments from the public.