Stuttgart police searching for suspect involved in shooting this afternoon

STUTTGART, Ark. — The Stuttgart Police Department has announced that two separate shootings happened this afternoon, April 17 in Stuttgart.

Police say one suspect is in custody and they are currently looking for the other suspected shooter.

There are multiple agencies assiting the police department in tracking them down.

The identities of the victims and suspects are not being released at this time due to the investigation being active and pertinent information is crucial.

If you know anything about this case you are asked to call Stuttgart police.