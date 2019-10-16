Subway® Restaurants of Little Rock raise money to benefit Soldier’s Wish organization

Little Rock, Ark. (News Release)— Subway® restaurants of Little Rock are launching a month-long campaign to support local military heroes and their families through a partnership with the Soldier’s Wish Organization. From October 1-November 4 Subway® customers can contribute to the campaign by adding a few dollars to their purchase at checkout.

Soldier’s Wish is a nonprofit organization created to help the men and women of America’s military–both active duty and veterans–meet their needs through wishes granted in varying ways. Past wishes have included home repairs, new computers, and housing support.

“We want our customers to know that funds contributed to this campaign will be awarded to a local grantee and that we with Subway® are honored to support the brave men and women to keep this country safe,” said Alan Covington, local Subway® Board Chair. “Subway® is committed to give back to the community and people who give so much.”

“Soldier’s Wish is so happy to be working with Subway® again this year. This partnership is such an excellent way to serve the unmet needs of our military heroes and their families,” said Mark Ochsenbein, Acting Executive Director, Soldier’s Wish. “The Little Rock community is always so giving and we cannot wait to see the good we can do this year.”

The community can offer their support by donating at their local Subway® restaurants through the month of October.