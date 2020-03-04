Summit in Little Rock about fight against opioids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Criminal Justice Institute is partnering with Arkansas Overdose Program, Don’t Run Call 911, to hold a two-day summit discussing opioid epidemic.

Community Advisory Council Forum consists of law enforcement, community leaders, non-profits, and more.

They are coming together at the Crown Plaza in Little Rock to hear from national experts about the issue of opioid abuse.

The participants are leaning about networking with others in the fight against opioid abuse, grant writing to help with funding, community buy-in, among other things.