Sunday shootings in Little Rock injure two men

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two men have been shot in separate Sunday incidents on the city’s southwest side.

The most recent incident happened around 10 p.m. along Dreher Lane. Police say the 22-year-old victim was taken to the emergency room by private vehicle after being found on the ground near Windamere Drive.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the wrist, calf and lower torso, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said he was in stable condition.

Officers reported finding a crime scene in a courtyard area at 5901 Dreher Lane.

The other shooting was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday at 5201 Geyer Springs Rd. (Village Springs Apartments).

Police say a 27-year-old man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to he left side of his lower abdomen and lower left arm.

In the complex parking lot, officers also found a vehicle that had been struck by bullets.