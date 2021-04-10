Super Stock wins Arkansas Derby

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Super Stock along with Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. took home the $1 million purse as winners of the 2021 Arkansas Derby on Saturday evening.

The win also translates to 100 qualifying points to secure a spot in the field for the May 1 Run for the Roses at Churchhill Downs.

Caddo River was second and picked up 40 points, while Concert Tour was third getting 20 points.

The Arkansas Derby has been underway at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday. The event was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

The event brings in thousands of spectators from across the state to Hot Springs.