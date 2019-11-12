Superior Group of Companies™ expanding Its Arkansas distribution center

SEMINOLE, FL – November 12, 2019 – Superior Group of Companies™ (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced significant expansion and upgrades to the Company’s Eudora, Arkansas Distribution Center. The Company will invest $10 Million in the next three years and add 125 additional jobs over the next five years in Arkansas. SGC has worked with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) on this project, receiving a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $1,625,000.



The investments will expand and upgrade the current facility, which was first opened in 1962 and has undergone multiple expansions and upgrades to support growth of the Company.



“We look forward to this major investment in our Eudora, Arkansas, facility which will support our customers’ evolving requirements through additional capacity and upgraded technology,” said Charles Sheppard, senior vice president of global sourcing and distribution.



CEO Michael Benstock said, “Eudora, Arkansas, continues to be an important part of SGC’s success now and as we look to the future. We are pleased to be the largest employer in the area, and we appreciate the support of the AEDC as we continue to invest together in the community.”



“We’re so pleased Superior has chosen to expand and modernize their facility in Eudora,” said Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, “continuing their long legacy of quality embroidery and apparel manufacturing. With the modernization of their operations and distribution center, they will boost the workforce in a community that will certainly benefit for years to come.”



Superior Group of Companies™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Visit http://www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.