“Supporting Families in Crisis” conference on Sept. 9

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many Arkansas faith leaders and community members will be gathering on September 9 for the “Supporting Families in Crisis” conference.

The meeting will be to bring awareness to the health and well-being of pregnant women and infants facing housing insecurity in Arkansas.

The conference will take place at Four Points by Sheraton, 925 South University Ave. in Little Rock.

Here are the times of each speaker for the conference

10:30 – 11:15 a.m.— Words and Messages that Heal – Laverne Morrow Carter, Ph.D., M.P.H., of Research, Evaluation and Social Solutions Inc., a premier private research firm based in Virginia

Noon – 1 p.m.—Keynote Address: Home Together – Cynthia Crone, M.N.Sc., APRN, and Ruthie Hokans. Crone is an assistant professor in the UAMS Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health and leads The Home Together grant project, which provides homeless and near homeless pregnant women and mothers with young children access to behavioral health services. Hokans is lead case manager, Central Arkansas Family Stability Institute at Our House

3:30 – 4:15 p.m.— The Building Blocks of Effective Change – Rev. Earl T. Howerton, M.Div., senior pastor of Little Zion Baptist Church in Oak Grove, Va., who has worked for 17 years in housing and community development.