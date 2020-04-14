Suspect arrested for 2018 double murder in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With no leads in nearly a year and a half, police have arrested a woman for the double murder of 23-year-old Ja’Mike Lewis and 2-year-old Ja’Shun Watson.

On Dec. 26, 2018, the bodies of Ja’Mika Lewis, and Ja’Shun Watson were found next to a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 25 Par Drive.

Warrants were issued for Jalisa Jenkins for Capital Murder and Murder in the First Degree. Today she was served with those warrants by the US Marshals Service.

