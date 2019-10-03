Suspect arrested in Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A suspect that had been involved with a September homicide has been arrested.

Little Rock Police Department responded to the area of Falcon Court on September 23, for a shooting that had occurred.

Dispatch had received information that multiple gunshots had been heard and a male subject was lying in the parking lot of the Falcon Court complex.

Kadavieus Sanders, 21 of Little Rock, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. MEMS Personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Mr. Sanders dead.

Officers received information about a possible suspect vehicle that was a black SUV and the direction that it was heading. Officers conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle and detained four subjects, who were all a person of interest related to the shooting.

Upon further investigation, detectives impounded the vehicle and gave a search warrant before processing.

Homicide Detectives and CSSU personnel responded to the scene and began their investigation. Detectives searched the area to locate any possible witnesses to this homicide, and worked with the staff at the apartment complex to review any surveillance footage that might had been valuable.

The four suspects that were in the black SUV were released from police custody upon investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Alize Warren, 22 was developed as a suspect and an arrest warrant for 1st Degree Murder had been given.

On October, 2, Mr. Warren surrendered himself to detectives. He was later taken to the Pulaski County Jail.