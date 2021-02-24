Suspect arrested in Madison County triple homicide

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 22-year-old De Queen man was arrested on Tuesday night in Saline County in connection to a triple homicide in Madison County.

Hunter Chenoweth is currently being held in the Saline County jail, suspected in the deaths of three people near Wesley, in Madison County, according to Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett.

Arkansas State Police is handling the investigation, Durrett said.

Chenoweth will likely be transferred to authorities in Madison County on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

The individuals killed have not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.