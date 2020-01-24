Suspect in 2018 Little Rock homicide arrested in Iowa, police awaiting extradition

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A suspect involved in a homicide case from 2018, was found and arrested in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Jacovan Bush had warrants issued for his arrest in 2018 in connection to a homicide case where a man was shot and killed on Falcon Court in Little Rock.

Detectives learned that Bush moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa shortly after the homicide.

U.S. Marshalls were able to locate Bush in Cedar Rapids on Friday, January 24 and is awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

The investigation is still on going.