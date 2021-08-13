Suspect in deadly North Little Rock shooting arrested

BROWN

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A suspect in a June 28 shooting in North Little Rock that left a teenager dead has been arrested.

Anthony Brown, 18, of North Little Rock was arrested Thursday, Aug. 12 and charged with one count of capital murder, according to a statement from the North Little Rock Police Department. He is charged with the shooting death of 18-year-old Albert Reddick on June 28 at 16th and Chandler in North Little Rock.

Police found Reddick dead at the scene after responding to a call about a shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing and detectives anticipate more arrests. North Little Rock Police are asking if anyone has any information on this to call Detective Jeff Coburn at 501-771-7155 or the NLRPD Tips Line at 501-680-8439.