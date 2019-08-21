Tax payers confuse text message with a scam

CONWAY, Ark. – The Faulkner County Tax Collectors office wants tax payers to know a text message alert they received is not a scam.

Faulkner County is the 8th county in Arkansas to opt into a text alert system, but when the messages first came out residents didn’t believe the messages were legitimate.

Some reported them to the Better Business Bureau other reported them to the local sheriffs office.

“It helps to get that reminder because you have such a long time to pay it,” explained Faulkner County Tax Collector Sherry Koonce.

Koonce said the alerts will just be a simple reminder and will not contain personal tax information.

“It’s just for communication notification to them we wont be sending out any tax information over it. It is mostly to notify them of the closings and due dates.”

If you have opted in you can expect the next alert to come out at the end of September. Also if you opted out because you thought it was a scam you can always opt back in.

Koonce also says that the communication will be limited so you will not be receiving messages all the time.