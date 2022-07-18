FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Four more Razorbacks heard their name called in the 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon.

Arkansas pitchers Evan Taylor and Connor Noland were picked back to back in the ninth round.

Taylor was taken as the 262nd overall pick to the Miami Marlins.

Noland was drafted by the Chicago Cubs with the 263rd pick.

After them, it was Catcher Michael Turner who heard his name called in the ninth round. Turner was drafted by the Chicage White Sox with the 281st overall pick.

Then the last Razorback to hear his name on Day 2 of this year’s draft was pitcher Zebulon Vermillion, going to the New York Mets in the tenth round as the 299th pick.