Teen found dead after shooting call in Pine Bluff Saturday morning

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A teen has died and a homicide investigation is underway in Pine Bluff.

The name of the 15-year-old is not being released due to their age.

Pine Bluff police responded to a report of a possible shooting at a home in the 1500 block of East 42nd Avenue shortly before 4:00 a.m.

The victim was found in the carport of the home.

The body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or information can be shared through the PBPD Facebook page.