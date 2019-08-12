Teen hit by suspected drunk driver makes ‘miraculous’ recovery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Doctors didn’t think he’d survive, but a Little Rock teenager is defying expectations ever since being hit by a driver police think was drunk.

Almost a month since the crash, 18-year-old Kyle Terrell celebrated going home Saturday.

“So many people prayed for me,” he said.

It’s a milestone his parents, Melissa and Shay Terrell, and even doctors didn’t expect after the accidents.

“The nurses all called him their miracle baby,” Melissa said.

“They said there was significant brain bleed,” Shay added. “The doctor took us to the bedside and said expect a marathon recovery if a recovery.”

On July 7, Kyle was headed home on I-630 in Little Rock. Police say a wrong-way driver, whose blood alcohol level tested more than double the legal limit, hit Kyle head-on. Officers say an SUV with a family of 7 inside, who been traveling behind the teen, couldn’t avoid impact and t-boned his car.

“Seeing pictures of the car didn’t really give me chills, but seeing pictures of me in the ICU [intensive care unit] really scared me,” Kyle said.

The recent High School grad doesn’t remember much of what happened, but know he hasn’t heard from the driver who police say caused this.

“We haven’t heard a word from him,” Kyle added. “A lot of people have said since my car was there instead of the family’s I probably saved their life. They could have been hit by a drunk driver and there were multiple people in that car.”

The Terrell’s say they’ve been overwhelmed by support from family and friends, who are using #PrayForKyle on social media to make that support reach even farther. It’s something Shay says is helping his son through a recovery that’s far from over.

“He survived and that’s the key, and he’s a whole lot better off than what they were telling us he would be. I mean 100 times better,” Shay said.