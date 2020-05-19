Little Rock teen injured in shooting

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – A Little Rock teen was shot Monday night on Wakefield Drive.

According to police, 19-year-old Christopher Pickens, who was shot in the leg.

Pickens told police he was walking down the street when someone in a gray sedan pulled up and shot him.

According to police, Pickens is not being cooperative with investigators as they tried to get more details.

Pickens became "extremely uncooperative" when investigators tried to get more details.

If you have any information, call the Little Rock Police Department.

