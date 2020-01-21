Teen missing from Northwest Arkansas area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl.

Abigail Breslow, 17, was last seen on January 14 at about 10:00 p.m. when she left her address near Greenland.

Police say she could be in the Fayetteville area, Alma area, Missouri, or headed to Colorado. She reportedly did not take her medications with her, and has made comments about her well being in the past.

If you see Abigail, or know any information on her whereabouts, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office @ 479-444-5712.