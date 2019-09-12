Teen reported missing in Garland County, never came home from school

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – A local teen has been reported missing after not coming home after school.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) posted information on its Facebook page Wednesday about the disappearance of Madison Reid, 14.

The GCSO says the girl was last seen by mother in the area of Owl Creek Cutoff around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday before heading to school.

She was last known to be wearing black leggings and a shirt. Reid is described as 5’5” tall, about 140 pounds and has a small letter i tattooed on her left wrist.

Anyone with information about where she may be is urged to call the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660.