Teen uses talents to help others

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 13-year-old is using her talents to help patients at the CARTI Cancer Center.

Mary-Claire Harper started baking five years ago. Her mother was diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer back in 2018 and Harper wanted to do something special.

The teen started raising money through her school service project and decided to do a bake sale with the proceeds benefiting CARTI.

She and her friends spent three days baking all sorts of cookies that represented different types of cancers.

Harper sold them at school and at the Farmers Market and raised a thousand dollars.

Today she presented the check to CARTI.

“I loved communicating with people and telling them my story and why I’m doing this. Some of them didn’t even want the cookies they just wanted to give to CARTI. I love doing it and it’s a whole lot more than just the cookies,” says Harper.

Harper says that she plans to continue to raise money for CARTI through her business named “Mary Claires Cookies.”

She says that her goal is to open her own bakery someday.