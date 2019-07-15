Teen wounded in Little Rock drive-by shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local teen is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say shots were fired from a car at a home on Saturday night. A suspect is being held at the Pulaski County Jail.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of Johnson Street.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says Timothy Carter, 18, was driven to the hospital by his aunt for injuries described as not life-threatening.

When officers arrived at the shooting scene, three people came walking out of the house. One of them told police they had been walking in front of the house with their cousin (Carter) when the suspect vehicle drove by and fired several gunshots at them. One bullet was found to have struck the house, police said.

After witnesses gave police a description of the suspect’s vehicle (a Dodge Challenger with a red stripe), officers made a traffic stop soon after at Mabelvale Cutoff and Excalibur.

The driver, identified as Jordan Tensley, 21, of Little Rock, was taken into custody and his vehicle towed to the LRPD’s crime scene bay.

Tensley is charged with battery, terroristic act, aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver.