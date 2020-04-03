Telehealth is becoming more mainstream, here’s how to use is

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On March 11th, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order expanding telehealth in Arkansas. This allows health care providers to communicate with patients over the Internet.

It helps keep providers and patients safe and healthy during the pandemic.

Over the Internet, Stacy Petty, the director of UAMS HealthNow, explains how easy it is to us telemedicine.

“Using a phone or tablet or a laptop can be seen face-to-face by your provider,” Petty said.

Telehealth virtually connects a patient with someone in health care. The patient doesn’t have to leave home and the provider can stay in the office. The program was expanded in Arkansas following an executive order by Governor Asa Hutchinson as the coronavirus pandemic started to progress.

“It’s keeping everybody healthy so the patient won’t have to go to the doctors office or the hospitals to be seen.”

It may be different for someone who hasn’t used it before or who has always visited a doctor’s office. However, Petty says, it’s an easy program many people will be able to pick up.

“You have to be in a well lit area, in somewhere you are secure with your information, so a lot of other people can’t overhear what is going on with you.”

Petty says if there is a problem, they have a team of technical help that can provide assistance.

“Usually our team will notice someone is trying to login and they are having difficulty and we will actually call them,” Petty said.

She has tips for anyone using this method, “if your lighting is not good if you have a dark background then it takes more bandwidth. See your video connection with your provider or what you’re sending out might not be very good quality.”

While telehealth has becoming increasingly more popular during the coronavirus pandemic, she believes this is the future of medicine.

“I think people will have excepted it after their experience with COVID and it will become definitely more main stream.”

To learn more about telehealth and your provider, visit https://evisit.com/state-telemedicine-policy/arkansas/.