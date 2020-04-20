Telehealth visits becoming more popular among Americans

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. — Telehealth visits are becoming increasingly popular among Americans.

The University of Arkansas’ Medical Director says it may be the new norm.

Telemedicine’s been a research topic for years. It benefits rural areas, giving doctors access to patients they normally wouldn’t reach.

Though it doesn’t give you all the benefits of an in-person visit, the medical doctor said she thinks it’s here to stay now.

“When you’re being faced with the option of offering no care, or televisits, you’re gonna pick televisits. You want your patients to have access to medical care. That’s our responsibility, that’s our priority,” said Dr. Huda Sharaf.

The same guidelines apply for in-person and telehealth visits.