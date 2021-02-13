Temperature Tip: how to layer up in freezing weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. – Arkansas is preparing for one of its longest freezes in years, with below-freezing temperatures set for nearly a week. For weather this cold, it will take more than just a jacket to deal with. “We in Arkansas are not used to such extremely cold temperatures,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health.

With highs in the 20’s, things like hypothermia and frostbite are a real concern, and the ADH wants to make sure Arkansans know what to look for. “A lot of shivering,” said Dillaha when describing Hypothermia, “it can cause people to have confusion.” Hypothermia happens when the body temperature drops below 95 degrees, and according to Dillaha, the fastest way to get there is not dressing properly for the weather.

As locals rush to prepare for the freeze, places like Ozark Outdoor Supply in the Heights are packed with visitors and selling out as folks try to stay warm. “We’ve been extremely busy today,” said owner Jim Frank. He recommends layering as the best way to stay warm, a common practice for those going skiing or hiking in freezing temperatures.

Step one is your undergarments. “Your base layer is your most important piece to start with because that’s where it all builds from,” Frank said. Base layers include leggings or tights and an undershirt, and are usually made with warm but sweat-wicking wool or polyester. This first step is key to staying warm, he says.

Then comes fleeces and mid-layers, which can be added depending on your activity level. “You would just add insulating layers over your base layer depending on how cold it is,” added Frank. Those actively working out might skip this step and just go with the base and final layer.

The final piece should be a heavier winter coat, which helps protect against snow and freezing rain. Frank says to make sure it’s waterproof and windproof, or it won’t do much to keep you warm.

Hats, gloves, scarves and thick socks should top off the outfit and keep you protected from frostbite.

Finally, good quality boots will not only keep your feet warm and dry, but protect against slippery ice and snow if they have good traction.

Frank says the number one rule to follow when layering – make sure your clothes don’t get wet, and avoid one type of material: “just stay away from cotton,” he said.

For more tips on staying warm and spotting dangerous conditions like hypothermia and frostbite, the full interview with Dr. Dillaha can be found below: