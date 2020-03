HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News Release) – Thermal water service will be temporarily interrupted to repair a main water line on Bathhouse Row.

The thermal water jug fountains on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza will be turned off Wednesday, April 1and Thursday, April 2 to allow park staff to make needed repairs.

Service will resume Friday, April 3.

The Happy Hallow and Whittington cold spring fountains will remain open.