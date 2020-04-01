The American Heart Association’s Central Arkansas Heart Walk goes virtual

Little Rock, Ark. — With the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic keeping more Americans at home, the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is embracing the new normal and moving its Central Arkansas Heart Walk online.

The Heart Walk is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Joyce Taylor, Executive Director of the Central Arkansas American Heart Association.” “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”

On Saturday, April 25, area Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 9:00 a.m. Here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

Create an at home circuit workout.

To register, visit CentralArkansasHeartWalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. On the day of, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #ARHeartWalk.

The Central Arkansas Heart Walk is presented by CHI. St. Vincent. Clark Contractors serves as the 2020 Chair Sponsor.