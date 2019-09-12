The Church of Hot Springs; religious leaders unite in prayer

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- In a day and age where so much divides us, one local faith community is focusing on what brings them together.

It’s a prayer group made up of pastors, priests and religious leaders that meets once a week fondly known as the “Church of Hot Springs.”

“This is kind of an incredible thing that’s happening here among us,” says Fr. George from St. John’s Catholic Church in Hot Springs.

Every Thursday, Catholic, Baptist, non-denominational or a number of others, none of it matters. They set aside their differences for this one hour and focus on their faith.

“To pray for our city, to ask God’s love to cover our city and the love of Jesus, but then also for our pastors to pray for each other,” says Greg Bearss, pastor of LakePointe church in Hot Springs.

“It has been such a blessing to me just to be a part of it,” says Dr. Steve R. Lake Sr., pastor of Historic Eureka Missionary Baptist church in Hot Springs.

Lake Sr. says the weekly prayer session offers a kind of support to these heads of churches, so they are able to stay strong and continue their ministry for their congregations.

“It’s easy sometimes for us to listen to our parishioners and some of their issues that they go through,” says Lake Sr., but other than God, who does the pastor talk to?”

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” says Bearss, who admits the uniqueness of what they do is amazing.

So while each week their prayer intentions may change, one thing remains constant. The “Church of Hot Springs” will come together.

“It’s a God thing,” says Fr. George. “We couldn’t have put this together, we couldn’t have planned it out, we couldn’t have had a committee. It’s just a God thing.”

They’re hoping that other cities will follow their lead and unite in prayer.