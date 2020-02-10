The Clinton Presidential Center, Pulaski County Circuit, County Clerk to host a voter registration Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — On Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, the Clinton Presidential Center and the Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk will host a voter registration day.

Clinton Center volunteers will be available to help Arkansas residents fill out voter registration forms, check voter registration status and details, as well as provide registration information to residents of other states.

The Clinton Center will host additional voter registration days throughout the year; more details to come.

Also, Presidents Day is a free admission day at the Clinton Center. From 9 a.m – 5 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, visitors may tour the permanent and temporary exhibits at no charge.