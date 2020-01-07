The death toll rises to 15 reported flu deaths in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fifteen deaths have been reported in the 2019-2020 Arkansas flu season.
The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report Thursday for the week ending on January, 4.
Report Key Points:
- For Week 1, Arkansas reported “Widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for geographic spread of influenza, and “High” or 8 out of 10 for ILI intensity.
- Since September 29, 2019, 7,200 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 850 positive tests reported this week. Please note that reported cases
reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
- Among flu antigen tests this season that can distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, 48 percent were influenza A, and 52 percent were influenza B.
- There were 155 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: 76 tested positive for influenza A, 79 tested positive for influenza B. At the ADH lab, 2 samples tested positive for influenza A, Subtype H1N1, and 1 sample tested negative for influenza this week.
- About 5.0 percent of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were there for ILI (Syndromic Surveillance). About 4.2 percent of outpatient visits were for ILI (ILINet sentinel providers).
- No school absenteeism rate last week among public schools due to the holidays.
- To date, 15 influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season, none of them were pediatric. CDC estimates a total of 2,900 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 27 pediatric deaths reported this season.
- To date, one nursing home in Arkansas has reported influenza outbreak.
- Nationally, the proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza (P&I) was below the epidemic threshold this week.
- For Week 52, the geographic spread of influenza was reported as widespread in Puerto Rico and 45 states and regional in 4 states; the District of Columbia and 1 state reported local activity; the U.S. Virgin Islands
reported sporadic activity; and Guam did not report.
- You can report flu year-round and view the weekly influenza report during the influenza season at: http://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/influenza.You can also access the reporting website directly at: https://FluReport.ADH.Arkansas.gov.
