TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — The Duggars took off early on Tuesday to help with efforts with Hurricane Dorian.

The Duggars, who are the stars of “Counting On,” flew out with a medical and disaster relief team on Tuesday morning.

John, Jana, Jason, James and Austin arrived on Tuesday afternoon.

If you would like to keep up with the work that’s being done, you can follow the link located here.