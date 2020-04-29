The Minute Man, historic Arkansas fan-favorite announces first re-launch location for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (PRNewswire) — Following an extensive search, Minute Man President and Arkansas native, Perry Smith, announced Jacksonville, Arkansas as the location for the first new Minute Man restaurant. “We are pleased to announce that we have selected Jacksonville for the relaunch of the beloved Minute Man restaurant brand!” The scheduled opening date for the Jacksonville location has not yet been finalized, but hungry Minute Man fans can look forward to once again enjoying their favorite hamburgers, crispy french fries, nostalgic Radar Pies, shakes and much more. “Jacksonville is a great community and home to a lot of Minute Man fans. Our team is looking forward to bringing our best efforts to ensure we exceed their high expectations,” said Smith.

Minute Man partner and Chief Strategy Officer, Brigadier General (RET) John E. Michel notes, “We chose Jacksonville to relaunch the much-loved and patriotic-themed Minute Man brand because we believe its proximity to Little Rock Air Force Base aligns perfectly with our motto, “Service Is Our Strength.” It also reflects our broader vision of establishing America’s first all veteran-operated quick-serve national restaurant brand.” Minute Man’s Chief Operating Officer, Colonel (RET) Matthew T. Fritz, shared that, “…re-launching a brand with the loyal fanbase of Minute Man in this current climate requires bold innovation and keen determination to exceed customer expectations and ensure the safety and health of those we serve. We believe the daily exemplary leadership modeled by Little Rock Air Force Base and the Jacksonville community, coupled with their continued selfless sacrifice for our Country during this challenging time, beautifully illustrates the values we are committed to upholding as we relaunch Minute Man at our first new location.“

Leading the opening in 2020 is Minute Man’s Senior Vice President of Operations, and long-time Little Rock restaurant executive, Chris Bailey. “Jacksonville will usher in a new era for the brand started by Wes Hall in 1948, which at one time boasted 57-locations in 7-states. As a long-time resident of Arkansas, I am extremely grateful and excited to use my two-plus decades of experience building and leading restaurant teams in delivering quality food and exceptional service to reintroduce our state to this iconic brand. Together, our team remains clear minded about our mission: Deliver delicious food and a special experience that celebrates the values of Service, Patriotism, and Community—one meal and customer at a time. Minute Man is back – and Jacksonville, Arkansas is the first of many new locations yet to come,” said Bailey.

In addition to offering traditional favorites from its menu, new offerings are being added to attract a fresh audience. Minute Man #14 in El Dorado, the last remaining heritage location, will also offer an updated menu and enhanced experience. All locations are designed with quality, safety, health, and service as foundations. Minute Man is optimizing restaurants for Delivery, Walk-Up, Drive-thru, and Carry-Out services to ensure a seamless guest experience. Plans for future locations are in development.