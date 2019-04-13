The purposes of Yoga Warriors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer has many purposes.

They provide free yoga for cancer survivors and caregivers.

Yoga Warriors also cover the cost of housing some patients when they’re in town, going through treatment at any of the local hospitals.

They also provide liquid nutritional supplements for any survivor who needs it. They have discovered that these nutritional supplements can be life-saving.

CARTI dietitian Patricia Champion explains how it helps colon cancer survivors specifically.

“A lot of our colon cancer patients, especially if they have had surgery for resection, then they don’t have that space,” Champion says. “And having something they can slowly sip on, even if it’s throughout the day, they’re going to be getting those calories and protein that they need.”

Yoga Warriors also work to get the message out about early detection.

You’re invited to join the Yoga Warriors next Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Doubletree Hotel for their annual event.

It’s free, but there will be raffle tickets sold and Yoga Warriors merchandise.

Bring a yoga mat.