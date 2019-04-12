The reason behind Yoga Warriors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- More young people are being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Donna Terrell’s daughter, Queah, was diagnosed with colon cancer at 27 years old.

There was no family history of the disease.

Some doctors believe processed foods and fewer fruits and vegetables are to blame.

Add to that, a lack of screening and misdiagnosis.

“A young person may go to their physician at 35, and bleeding is often attributed to hemorrhoidal,” says Dr. Rhonda Gentry, an oncologist with CARTI. “They’re not referred to a GI doctor for colonoscopy. So most times by the time a diagnosis is made in a young person, they’re further stage than we would want.”

Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors organization was inspired by her daughter, who died from colon cancer.

You’re invited to a free event Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Doubletree Hotel.

There will be yoga for all levels, plus raffle tickets for $5 and door prizes.