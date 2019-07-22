The Salvation Army teams up with Walmart to “Stuff the Bus”

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart is rolling out next-day delivery on its most popular items, raising the stakes in the retail shipping wars. The nation’s largest retailer says Tuesday, May 13, 2019, it’s been building its own network of more […]

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – On Saturday, August 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Walmart’s in Pulaski, White, Saline and Lonoke counties will be helping The Salvation Army “Fill the Bus”.

Walmart shoppers in-store will receive a list of suggested supplies to help fill The Salvation Army’s bus during the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event. The goal is to provide new school supplies to more than 500 Central Arkansas children in need of a fresh start to the school year.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years with a common mission: to meet needs in their local communities. Supporters like Walmart help The Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services to help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

The simple act of providing school supplies to students in need provides them a boost of self-confidence and sets them up for a positive and successful school year. All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to 500 local children in need.

Pulaski County Locations:

Walmart- 2700 South Shackleford Road, Little Rock

Walmart- 700 Bowman Road, Little Rock

Walmart- 8801 Baseline Road, Little Rock

Walmart- 19301 Cantrell Road, Little Rock

Walmart- 2000 John Hardin Drive, Jacksonville

Walmart- 4450 East McCain Blvd., North Little Rock

Walmart- 9053 Highway 107, Sherwood

Walmart Neighborhood Market- 8801 Highway 107, Sherwood

Saline County Location:

Walmart- 17309 Interstate 30 South, Benton

White County Locations:

Walmart- 3509 East Race Avenue, Searcy

Walmart Neighborhood Market- 1330 West Beebe Capps Expressway, Searcy

Lonoke County Locations:

Walmart- 304 South Rockwood Drive, Cabot

Walmart- 322 Brownsville Loop, Lonoke