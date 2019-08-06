The Temptations and The Four Tops coming to LR October 2

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – On the heels of the 60 Anniversary of Motown Records, two of the greatest R&B groups of all time, The Temptations and the Four Tops will be performing on stage at Robinson Performance Hall, Wednesday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m.

The success of a new hit Broadway musical AIN’T TOO PROUD: The Music of The Temptations has sparked renewed interest in the R&B super group. They began their musical life in Detroit in the early sixties and first became stars with the 1964 Smokey Robinson written-and-produced “The Way You Do The Things You Do.” An avalanche of hits followed: “My Girl,” “It’s Growing,” “Since I Lost My Baby,” “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Beauty Is only Skin Deep,” “I Wish It Would Rain” and others. Beyond the fabulous singing, The Temptations became known for their smooth stepping and flawless presentations. The Temptations Walk became a staple of American style: flair, flash and class. Millions of fans saw The Temptations as cultural heroes.

With 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members The Four Tops started their string of hits in 1964 with the Motown classic “Baby I Need Your Loving” followed by the #1 R&B and Pop smash “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” and longtime favorite, “It’s The Same Old Song.” A romantic trilogy followed: “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Standing In The Shadows Of Love” and “Bernadette.” Other Four Tops hits from the decade included “Ask The Lonely,” “Shake Me, Wake Me (When It’s Over),” “Something About You,” “You Keep Running Away,” “7-Rooms Of Gloom” and their covers of “Walk Away Renee” and “If I Were A Carpenter.”

Presented by Celebrity Attractions and Exceptional Artists, THE TEMPTATIONS AND THE FOUR TOPS will appear at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock for one night only Wednesday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at Celebrity Attractions, via phone at 501.244.8800 or online at Ticketmaster.com.