The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform at Robinson Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (September 10, 2019) – The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will headline a concert at Robinson Performance Hall Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Tickets for the concert range from $40 – $70 and are currently on sale at www.TicketMaster.com with the presale code MOONLIGHT. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, September 13.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is known for bringing timeless classics like “In the Mood,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “String of Pearls” and “Tuxedo Junction” back to the stage. Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra, Glenn Miller’s music is alive and well. Over 18 musicians and singers bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound and perform those songs that everyone remembers. This is a show not to miss for jazz and swing fans alike, or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.