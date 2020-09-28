Thief caught on camera playing guitar inside a Conway music shop after breaking in

CONWAY, Ark.– Conway Police are investigating after a music shop was burglarized on Saturday.

Preston Palmer, the owner of Palmer Music Company, tells us the first thief broke in around 3 a.m. and stole an electric guitar and amplifier.

Video surveillance shows the suspect threw a brick into the bottom portion of the front door, crawled through, and was gone in less than a minute.

“They knew what they wanted. They went straight for it and got in and got out,” said Palmer.

Palmer says watching the surveillance video strikes a chord, knowing how hard he has had to fight during the pandemic to keep his business afloat.

“It’s sad honestly. It’s sad,” Palmer said.

Three hours after the first thief leaves with a guitar and amplifier, surveillance video catches another suspect coming through the door around 8 a.m.

“They looked around, found the most expensive price tag they could find– sat down to make sure it was in tune and then crawled back out the hole with it,” said Palmer.

Palmer says while it’s frustrating to watch a thief make themselves at home in his shop, he hopes they can get the help they need,

“I feel bad for them,” said Palmer.

He says the three items that the thieves got away with cost around $12,000. He is hoping insurance will help to replace them, as well as his shattered door.