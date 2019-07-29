Thieves cause power outage in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Thieves stealing copper wires from a Saline County substation Sunday morning, end up cutting power to hundreds of customers.

First Electric Cooperative’s substation at Crows was knocked out of service, prompting an outage for more than 1,800 homes and businesses.

The damage was so extensive, the power company says it couldn’t repair the equipment right away and was forced to set up a mobile substation. Crews say that added work delayed restoration times. As of 10:30 p.m. nearly 1,200 customers were in the dark.

“Me with a one-year-old, it’s hard. She had to go to my mother-in-laws and stay,” said Jessi Surratt, whose home was affected by the outage. “It was just super inconvenient that they did that for no reason. There’s a lot of elderly people in our community that can’t go in this heat without power.”

First Electric Cooperative estimates the missing items plus damage to cost more than $20,000.

No arrests have been made, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

UPDATE:

The power outage map can be viewed here http://outage.fecc.coop