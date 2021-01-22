Thieves steal personal items from Hot Springs officer’s burial site

MALVERN, Ark. – Thieves in Malvern stole from a fallen officer’s burial site.

Hot Springs Police Officer Brent Scrimshire was killed in the line of duty in March. This week, his wife went to visit his grave and found personal items were taken.

Just about every day Rachel Scrimshire visits the place her husband is laid to rest.

“I usually come out at my lunch break, spend some time and I’ll go back feeling refreshed,” Scrimshire said.

From the badge sealed on his headstone to the back the blue flag swaying in the wind, everything at his grave was handpicked by Rachel reminding her of her late husband.

“I wanted to incorporate all pieces of Brent,” Scrimshire said.

Suddenly, some of those pieces were missing.

“It hurts when we come out here and you’ve stolen from our loved ones,” Scrimshire said.

Rachel said as she walked up, she noticed all the change in his plate was gone.

“It’s customary for people to leave change for fallen officers and military just to show their respect. It was full. You could barely see his name,” Scrimshire said.

A stone with a message from their wedding day was gone too.

“I just remember when we got married that love is patient love is kind and that’s kind of always stuck out to me and when I saw the rock I was like I have got to get that. It just brought back that day we got married,” Scrimshire said.

Now a moment spent connecting with Brent, is tarnished by the petty theft.

“It’s sickening,” Scrimshire said.

Through the pain, she thinks back to the kind of person her husband was.

“Brent was the kind of guy who would give the shirt off his back and the last dollar to his name,” Scrimshire said.

She just asks for a little more compassion going forward.“It’s our loved ones. They’re not here. Just be respectful,” Scrimshire said.

After hearing about this theft, many in the community have already stopped by Officer Scrimshire’s grave to pay their respects and leave change for him.