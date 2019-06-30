Thieves targeting garages prompt warning from Maumelle PD

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Maumelle Police are warning neighbors in several communities of a group of thieves taking advantage of open garages.

Police say the crooks are driving through communities swiping yard equipment that’s been left out in plain sight. Officers believe someone will run into the garage, while the driver stays ready to flee.

“If I go into the house, I don’t leave it,” said Mike Lewis, referring to his lawnmower, which he was using to clean up his Osage Falls yard.

Lewis lives in one of the areas where police are investigating these thefts. Officers say homes in Diamond Pointe and Maumelle Valley have also been hit.

“Pretty daring people are willing to come into a nice neighborhood like this,” Lewis added.

Officers posted a warning on Facebook and dozens commented mentioning gear including leaf blowers and weed trimmers, that turned up missing.

While police have not released a description of the suspects or car used, they’re asking neighbors to keep garages and sheds locked up to avoid being an easy target.

For Lewis, the ones who should be on the lookout, are the crooks coming into his community.

“It’s like every thing else in life, eventually they’re going to get caught,” he said.