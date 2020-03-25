Thousands expected to lose their jobs during Covid-19 outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Already, since the coronavirus outbreak began in Arkansas, Governor Asa Hutchinson estimates as many as 10,000 people have filed for unemployment. That number is expected to grow significantly as businesses across the state close their doors either temporarily or permanently.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is providing assistance to Arkansans who are now unemployed or underemployed. The nonprofit’s 25 career centers offer numerous services to help connect Arkansans with employment. At no charge, Program Specialists provide resume preparation, interview coaching, job search assistance and more. There are no income or skill restrictions.

“Last fiscal year, we were able to help 7,598 Arkansans find work around the state,” said Cindy Varner, Vice President of Workforce Development at Goodwill. “These jobs range from entry-level positions to management, from retail to healthcare.”

Those needing assistance can call or visit a career center near them. Contact numbers, addresses and operating hours can be found at GoodwillAR.org/career-services. Social distancing and sanitation protocols are being strictly followed.

“Goodwill’s mission of changing lives through education, training, and employment has possibly never been as important as it is now,” Varner added. “And we expect that need to grow.”

Goodwill’s programs are funded through the sale of donated items at our stores. To learn how you can safely continue to donate and shop, visit GoodwillAR.org/covid.

About Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to changing lives through education, training, and employment. In the last fiscal year, our Career Services team helped 7,598 people find work at companies around the state and provided various services to 18,635 Arkansans. Goodwill Industries of Arkansas also operates The Excel Center, the only high school for adults in the state. Students are able to attend at no cost, and also receive free childcare, tutoring, life coaching and transportation assistance.