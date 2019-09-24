Threatening letters investigation in Hot Springs Village

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. – Police are trying to find out who sent threatening letters to board members and property owners association staff in Hot Springs Village.

The chief of police posted on Facebook Monday that his department is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Investigators working the case would not detail what the letters said except that they were threatening in nature.

If you have any information, call the Hot Springs Village Police Department.