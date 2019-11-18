Three dead in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart parking lot

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Three people are dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to The Duncan Banner, police received a call just before 10 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot at the Walmart in Duncan near Highway 81 and West Plato Road Monday morning.

OHP officials confirmed to News 4 three people are dead. The Duncan Banner reports the shooter is among those dead.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools are on lockdown due to the incident. Parents should not try to pick up their children at this time.

Statement from Walmart:

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible. This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”

Photos from KFOR aerial coverage: