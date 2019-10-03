Three Dog Night makes way to Robinson Hall, Nov. 23

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Legendary music icons Three Dog Night will be making their way to Little Rock for a concert at Robinson Performance Hall on Saturday, November 23, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced from $39 to $89 plus service charges, and may be purchased at the box office or ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, October 4, at 10:00 a.m.

Three Dog Night celebrates their 5th decade bringing with them some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more Top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night!

Their hits continue to wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard daily, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One.”

Always working to expand its audience, Three Dog Night has embraced and been embraced by 21st century music technology. In fact, releases from this decade alone have sold over a million copies.

Three Dog Night maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 70 dates a year. The hit filled concerts are performed for generation-spanning audiences by Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist) and Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums), Howard Laravea (keyboards) and David Morgan (vocals).

The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night.”

The group’s eclectic taste, combined with its ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive and appealing style, has sustained their popularity and audience appeal for all these years.

THREE DOG NIGHT’s 21 Top 40 Hits: